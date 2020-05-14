Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People continue to find Bright Spots amid this uniquely challenging time of staying-at-home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Donna and her cat, Maggie, enjoy virtual services from Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Flatville.



Activity Director Connie, with the Arbor Rose Memory Care Home of Tolono, sent Words of Wisdom from residents as a tribute during the 2020 National Nursing Home Week.

Ellen was lucky enough to enjoy a three-generation visit with her mom and her grandma who is 99-years old.

Aaron is honoring his friends in the Class of 2020.

Brooke has cabin fever, but also has Checkers to keep her company. Brooke turns her excess energy into a canine makeover, complete with eyebrows.

Debora shares a virtual visit with her 3-month old granddaughter, Laikyn Ruiz.

Six members of Lake Land College’s newspaper, The Navigator News, received awards from the Illinois Community College Journalism Association (ICCJA) and the entire staff received an Honorable Mention for General Excellence. The annual ICCJA Spring Conference was held virtually to recognize the recipients.

Matthew Harvey, Chicago, 1st Place Sports Column; Abigail Buenker, Effingham, 1st Place Sports Feature; Harry Reynolds, Mattoon, 2nd Place News Column; Madelyn Kidd, Neoga, 2nd Place Arts Review; Michael Grovier, Charleston, 3rd Place News Photo; Chase Austin, Altamont, Honorable Mention in Sports News and Graphics. In addition, the entire staff of The Navigator News received Honorable Mention for General Excellence.

Monique sent in some cards created by congregation members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, in Danville, to recognize residents at Arcadia Care who they cannot currently visit, as well as honoring the staff of essential workers. They made 260 cards in all.