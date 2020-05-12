Bright Spot Gallery

COVID-19
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People continue to find Bright Spots amid this uniquely challenging time of staying-at-home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It seems like the whole town turned out to help Aunt Norma celebrate her 86th birthday!

Logan likes resting after his exploration adventure in Busey Woods.

Rick found a Baltimore oriole drinking from his hummingbird feeder, but the bird’s wife was too quick to be captured on film.

Marilyn is ready, willing and able to become a grandma once again!

