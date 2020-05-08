Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s no shortage of Bright Spots in people’s lives despite the global COVID-19 pandemic and state stay-at-home directive.

Sawyer turned 3 Thursday. The LeRoy police and fire departments, ambulance service and more than two dozen family and friends drove past her house in a birthday parade!

Elissa’s family spends time on bike rides in Lake of the Woods. Ella turns 5 Friday. She recently learned to ride her bike without training wheels.

Ranger enjoys front row access to an open window for a much-needed nap in White Heath.

Tammy’s granddaughter is graduating from Georgetown Ridgefarm High School.





Evan takes balancing life to new levels.

Bella is grateful for simple things like ice cream!

Country Inn & Suites, in Decatur, generously donated masks and gloves to the Salvation Army. It’s an example of a great community partnership.







Former high school physics and math teacher, Maggie, makes learning fun. She created a music video to help students relax in the last few days before finals.

Ronnie and Arnie celebrated their 1st birthdays Wednesday by digging into individual cakes.

Titus enjoyed the breezy outdoors by flying a kite with his grandma.

Toni’s 8-year old great-niece volunteers, and loves on the animals, at their local shelter.