Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People continue to find Bright Spots amid this uniquely challenging time of staying-at-home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Tripp and Adeline’s Tonka ran out of fuel so it was Tow Mater to the rescue!
Nurses from Champaign’s Unit #4 School District came together to let their students know how much they’re missed.
Dean found a great sign of spring in his own backyard.
A viewer caught a recent stunning image of the evening sky.
Tasey is singing Climb Up Sunshine Mountain. It’s a family favorite. Her grandma learned it from her grandma.
Teachers at Altamont Lutheran Interparish School created a video to thank parents during Teacher Appreciation Week for becoming great substitutes during the stay-at-home directive.
Lisa found a unique image from Mother Nature as she headed to work Wednesday morning.
Peyton celebrated his golden birthday Wednesday.