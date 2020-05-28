Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People continue to find Bright Spots amid this uniquely challenging time of staying-at-home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Ian is wishing his daughter, Evie, a Happy 9th Birthday! She lives in Ohio with her mother, but this year gets to celebrate her big day in Illinois with her dad who attends UI, her brother, step-brother and step-mother.

Zach was named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at Mississippi College. He had to maintain a 4.0 GPA while taking at least 12 semester hours with all courses impacting GPA.

Samantha’s sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Jon celebrate their 15th anniversary with silly smiles.

Kathy was able to snap a picture of some baby robins left in a nest on a meter at the back of their home while mom is away.

Buddy and Benny check out a visitor to their backyard. While Benny gets a whiff of the newcomer, Buddy keeps an eye on Benny’s back.

Precious takes advantage of sunbathing in her favorite place to relax, the Bright Spot!

