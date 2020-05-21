Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People continue to find Bright Spots amid this uniquely challenging time of staying-at-home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents Lacey and Waylon, and sister Maddie, welcome Hadley Jo Marie to the world. She was born during the global health crisis so family and friends couldn’t hold a baby shower for her. But, there was a parade of cars to welcome the baby to her home in Atwood.

Illinois American Water’s wastewater treatment plant in Fisher is the site of another kind of miracle. A 1992 class ring was discovered and returned to its owner as a special birthday blessing. A senior supervisor noticed a shiny object on the edge of a sludge lagoon which includes biosolids and residual material from the treatment process. After cleaning it up, it was determined to be from Hoopeston High School. Some social media searching led to the discovery of Alberta “Alli” Sheppard who said the ring had been stolen in the early 90s. She was thankful to have the ring back and said it held special meaning since it was returned near her birthday and during the pandemic.

Every year, seniors from Mahomet-Seymour High School sing “How Do We Say Goodbye?” Ann, whose daughter graduated in 1999, sent in this year’s version of the annual tradition done by video.

A non-profit healthcare organization is getting into the racing business. NASCAR honored OSF Healthcare during Wednesday night’s race as part of the sport’s rallying cry of support to healthcare workers. Richard Childress Racing put OSF Healthcare’s logo above the door of Tyler Riddick‘s No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet for the event at Darlington Raceway.





Amanda and Phil are celebrating their 12th anniversary with a drive-by fundraiser. Amanda is collecting for the Vermilion County Animal Shelter. Phil is collecting for the American Legion Post 210. A donation to Amanda’s bucket allows her to hit Phil with a water balloon and vice versa. The event is Saturday, from 11 – 2 in front of the American Legion at 201 Prospect Place, Danville.





ALPLM is honoring the last surviving Iwo Jima Medal of Honor recipient, Woody Williams, 96. In February 1945, Williams somehow managed to get six flame-throwers and destroy seven enemy pillboxes. Williams says his decoration belongs to those who never made it home. He travels the country talking about his World War II experiences, inspiring audiences wherever he goes. For more information, click here.