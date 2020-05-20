Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People continue to find Bright Spots amid this uniquely challenging time of staying-at-home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

4-month old Kaelyn is Cheesin’ for a Cause on Red Nose Day.

Brandy and Megan area wine fairies doing some dusting in Mattoon.

Dr. Vallone’s dental practice opened Monday. Hygienists are protected and ready to get back to work.

Judith’s baby boy is graduating from Franklin Middle School.

Jack was one of many in an Oakwood parade for graduating seniors Sunday.

Susan’s granddaughter is ready to tear into her 4-wheeled surprise!

Lane is graduating from Mattoon High School.

A fox was scouting the grounds outside Paxton’s Accolade Healthcare facility.

Staff and families from Arcadia Care paraded for residents to show just how much they care during National Nursing Home Week.