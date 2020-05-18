Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People continue to find Bright Spots amid this uniquely challenging time of staying-at-home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Arcola Elementary School didn’t want to miss out on its annual class picnic tradition. While things weren’t quite the same, students, teachers and classmates videoconferenced while eating lunch.

Ed and Kris enjoy a fine Spring evening in Gibson City.

Weldon was the scene of Mother Nature sky-scene after this weekend’s rain.

Martha shares her redbud tree blooming in LeRoy.

Life doesn’t get any better than popsicles and a sprinkler for 4-year old Tripp.

Christel congratulates her granddaughter, Annika, on graduating from UI with a bachelor’s degree in viola performance.

Kayleigh’s community helped her celebrate her 7-year old’s birthday.

Ivesdale put on its first parade ever to celebrate three 8th graders and three high school seniors for their commencement and graduation. The community gives a big shout out to these six citizens.

Carissa’s labrador is guarding the door.

A Sphynx cat named Khloe sunbathes and watches neighbors walk by every afternoon.

Alan found quite an unusual asparagus in his garden this weekend.

Thrivent Action Team held an event to help stock the Watseka Area Food Pantry.