DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Scovill Zoo in Decatur is celebrating the official opening of a newly renovated animal habitat.

The habitat, called Herpaquarium, is a new state-of-the-art habitat for the reptiles and amphibians at the zoo.

Scovill Zoo said they are giving a special thanks to the family of Robert and Louise Bear for the generous donation that made the renovations possible.