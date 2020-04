SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A local family says their loved one is dead after missing more than three weeks. Kimberly Mattingly, 29, was last seen April 5, getting into a blue car with a man.

A post on the non-profit Missing Persons Awareness Network credits the Shelby County Sheriff, Illinois State Police and Search and Rescue teams for bringing "Kim to finally come home to her loved ones."