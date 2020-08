GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) -- An Iroquois County man's bike was stolen while he was at a gas station. He has a new one now, but he didn't just go out and buy it. The community got together to make this happen, and it's all because of how much he means to them.

Bobby Rodriguez isn't your every-day biker, although he is well-known for riding just about everywhere. But he's also one of those people who, once you meet him, you immediately become his friend. This time especially, it paid off. One of his favorite spots to visit is a Pilot gas station on Route 24. Two weeks ago, his visit didn't end well.