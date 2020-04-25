Bright Spot: April 24

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Douglas County Sheriff disagrees with Governor Pritzker's latest "stay at home" order policy and is refusing to enforce the rules within his agency.

When the governor announced the "stay at home" order would be extended to May 30th, he included several changes. One stated that, starting May 1st, people will be requried to wear a face mask in public when they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance.