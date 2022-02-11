DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Rural mass transit in Vermilion County is getting an upgrade.

CRIS Rural Mass Transit District — a service that 200-250 people count on each day — recently received $3 million in Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.

Bus drivers have been picking riders up from their doorsteps and taking them where they need to go for about 45 years now. CRIS RMTD, stationed in Danville, covers a large portion of rural Vermilion County.

Rides are available to anyone in the service area but are especially important to seniors, riders with disabilities, low-income households and those within Danville city limits who are unable to make it to the regular city bus stops.



CRIS RMTD Chief Executive Amy Brown shows reporters the coverage map

Back in 2000, CRIS RMTD had two buses in rotation, according to Chief Executive Amy Brown. She said, now, the fleet is up to 20.

However, besides what used to be an old lumber mart, the transit agency has never had a permanent facility.

“They’ve made the best of it over the years,” Brown said of the drivers, dispatchers and other staff. “But they deserve, and the community deserves, an up-to-date facility because transportation is everything to these people.”

After seven years of planning, that’s all going to change. A preliminary outline of the facility is hanging on the wall in the current building.

“It’s pretty cool,” shared bus driver Danny Lazzell.

“You know, we’ll be able to get all of the buses in one building and they’re supposed to have a drive-thru bus cleaning thing, which is cool too, instead of having to try to go downtown. And half the time, they’re not open.”









A look at an outline of the upcoming CRIS RMTD Administrative Operations Facility

The initial $3 million in Rebuild Illinois funds will go toward buying property for the facility and working with architects to hash out a final plan. Brown said they’re considering five plots of land and hope to narrow it down to one within the next couple of months.

The total cost, when all is said and done, is about 11.5 million dollars, according to Brown. She said another round of Rebuild Illinois money will cover the rest down the road.