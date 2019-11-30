Brewery gets into their holiday spirit

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People ready for holiday fun now have a go-to spot.

Riggs Beer Company is hosting their German Christmas Market every weekend until Christmas. The set up with several vendors opened Friday afternoon. It is the first time the brewery has hosted an event like it. Co-owner Darin Riggs says they have received goof feedback from people so far.

“It’s probably one of our biggest events as far as people wanting more information,” says Riggs. “Asking questions about it over the past couple weeks as words been getting out. So we expect quite a big crowd.”

They took inspiration from other German holiday markets from around the world. Christmas decorations and German food and drink are being sold. There is even soap made from Riggs Beer.