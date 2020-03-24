Brewery gets creative with drive-up option

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Bars and restaurants across the state are doing their best to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

At Riggs Brewery in Urbana, you cannot usually find their beer in a can or bottle. They had to get creative to keep serving their customers.

Riggs is usually a draft only brewery, but they do have packaged growlers. It is their only product besides kegs that come packaged. They say promoting growlers was really their only option during this time, but they do admit it took some creative thinking on how to get it to customers.

To cut down on contact between people, Riggs started a drive-up option. Customers will pull up to the doors and put their old growler jugs on a table. They then call the brewery who has someone pick it up, clean it, fill it, and place it back out on the table. Customers pay through their phone and get their beer without coming into contact with anyone. President Matt Riggs says the system is going better then even they planned.

“It’s been really fun to see the amount of support, we were surprised,” says Riggs. “We thought, ‘We’re going to do this and sell a handful of growlers every day, but what else can we do?’ It’s been better than that.”

They say the support has let them keep several of their staff members. Right now, they have two people working every shift which is every day from noon to 8 p.m.