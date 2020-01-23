Brewer pleads not guilty to 6 counts of 1st degree murder

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A state corrections officer, charged with six counts of first degree murder, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
53-year old Clifford Brewer is accused of shooting his wife, adult son and another man in a home in the 400-block of East Jackson Street, in Collum, on Christmas morning.
The bodies of 48-year old Shirley Brewer, 27-year old Christian Brewer and 51-year old Norman Walker were found just after 2 am. Shirley was Brewer’s wife and Christian was his son.
Brewer was employed as a corrections officer at the Pontiac Correctional Center at the time of the triple murder. He had worked for IDOC since 2001.
He’s being held on $5 million bond.