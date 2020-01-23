Brewer pleads not guilty to 6 counts of 1st degree murder

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A state corrections officer, charged with six counts of first degree murder, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

53-year old Clifford Brewer is accused of shooting his wife, adult son and another man in a home in the 400-block of East Jackson Street, in Collum, on Christmas morning.







Suspect Clifford Brewer listens to his attorney, Joshua Richards of Chicago, as he plead not guilty to six counts of murder while making an appearance in Livingston County Court, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

The bodies of 48-year old Shirley Brewer, 27-year old Christian Brewer and 51-year old Norman Walker were found just after 2 am. Shirley was Brewer’s wife and Christian was his son.

Brewer was employed as a corrections officer at the Pontiac Correctional Center at the time of the triple murder. He had worked for IDOC since 2001.

He’s being held on $5 million bond.