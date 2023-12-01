SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is now just a plane ride away from Florida.

Breeze Airways took off for the first time from Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport. The first flight departed from the gate to leave for Orlando Friday evening, according to Breeze’s flight tracker.

The plane was scheduled to leave in the morning, but maintenance issues delayed the take-off time.

Some of the inaugural passengers said the new flights will save them more time for their trips.

“We go to Florida every year for a few months, and we’ve always had to either choose between Peoria, Bloomington, or St. Louis and rent a car or whatever to do that,” Cindy Engstrom, an Athens resident said. “This is much more convenient for us.”

A representative for Breeze Airways said central Illinois residents will also enjoy the convenience of using an airport right in their backyard.

“You just park your car, you’re you’re through TSA in five minutes, and you’re you’re ready to board the plane,” Ryan Williams, a spokesperson for Breeze Airways said. “So I think there’s a lot to like about Springfield airport.”

The flights leaving for Orlando will be on Mondays and Fridays, while switching to Wednesday and Saturday on Jan. 10. Breeze’s flights arriving in Tampa will be on Mondays and Fridays starting Dec. 4.

The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport is the first airport in the state to work with Breeze Airways.