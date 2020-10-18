MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Champaign County American Cancer Society is encouraging people to walk to raise awareness this weekend. Signs and pink ribbons are painted at Mahomet Lake of the Woods. Because of the pandemic, people were encouraged to walk on their own wearing pink.
Health care workers at OSF say cancer is the second leading cause of death in women in the United States, and breast cancer usually affects women older than 50. However, younger women are getting diagnosed more often. An outpatient physician at OSF says he thinks women should start getting mammograms in their forties.