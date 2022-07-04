Update: 10:25p – From Illini-Alert: “The emergency has ended. It is safe to resume regular activities.”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police confirm shots were fired near Locust and Green Street before 9:50p Monday evening.

The University of Illinois Police and Illini Alert tweeted that they are asking those in the area to leave if it is safe to do so, or secure in place.

Our crews spoke to someone on scene who heard at least 7 or 8 shots, followed by more shots in the distance.

Police are investigating and securing the area.

We have a reporter on scene and are gathering more information.



