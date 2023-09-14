URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Many fire departments from various Champaign County towns are responding to a structure fire in Urbana. It’s happening off of Route 130 between Curtis and Windsor Roads.

A next-door neighbor tells WCIA crews it’s a two-story garage with an apartment on top. There’s heavy smoke coming from the house and covering part of the road.

The WCIA team on-site reports crews are also shutting down 130 and adjusting traffic for emergency vehicles to get through.

WCIA crews on scene report departments from Savoy, Homer St. Joseph, Tolono, Philo, Pesotum, Broadlands and Villa Grove are on scene.

WCIA is working to learn more information.