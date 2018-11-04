Bradley University department chair steps down Video

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Bradley University department chair announces he's stepping down from his position.

A change.org petition called for the removal of department chair of electrical and computer engineering, In Soo Ahn, due to him being a convicted sex offender.

The Illinois Sex Offender database lists 63-year-old Ahn, who was convicted for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child within his family, while he was 51. According to court records from Peoria County, Ahn was sentenced to probation for 48 months in 2007.

"By turning a blind eye and continuing to let this convicted pedophile teach, Bradley University stands by this convicted sexual predator," the petition states.

Bradley released the following statement Friday afternoon: