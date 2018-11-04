Bradley University department chair steps down
After petition highlights sexual assault conviction
PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Bradley University department chair announces he's stepping down from his position.
A change.org petition called for the removal of department chair of electrical and computer engineering, In Soo Ahn, due to him being a convicted sex offender.
The Illinois Sex Offender database lists 63-year-old Ahn, who was convicted for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child within his family, while he was 51. According to court records from Peoria County, Ahn was sentenced to probation for 48 months in 2007.
"By turning a blind eye and continuing to let this convicted pedophile teach, Bradley University stands by this convicted sexual predator," the petition states.
Bradley released the following statement Friday afternoon:
The Bradley University Administration cares deeply about the health, safety, and well-being of its students, faculty, staff, alumni, and all who visit the campus. This is always of paramount importance in all of its decisions. Bradley must also respect the legal rights of all associated parties in any given situation. When Bradley’s leadership first became aware of the issue involving Professor In Soo Ahn more than 10 years ago, it fully informed itself of all of the relevant facts and circumstances as well as all relevant legal obligations, including Professor Ahn’s contractual rights. All decisions made at that time and since relating to Professor Ahn have been mindful of all of these facts, circumstances, and obligations. However, at no time has Bradley made decisions or taken action that created any risk to the safety or security of the campus or anyone on it.
As of Nov. 2, 2018, Professor Ahn resigned from his tenured faculty position and will retire at the end of this semester after more than 32 years.
More Stories
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Church leaders are pulling together to…
-
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- A group of women came together to encourage…
-
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- One dead after Sunday morning stabbing.