Bradley plans to reopen in August

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Bradley University has announced it will resume on-campus instruction in late August. University officials said Monday Bradley’s location and size gives administrators confidence regular operations can resume in a safe environment.

Incoming Bradley president Stephen Standifird said in a statement Monday the university is taking “every possible health precaution” and preparing for all scenarios.

University officials say preliminary plans for an on-campus return are being devised including modifications to classrooms, residential living and common-area access. They also say some class elements may be conducted online and others in small in-person settings.

