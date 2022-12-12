CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said two lanes of Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The closure, between Hedge Rd. and Garden Hills Dr., is needed to perform storm sewer repairs. The city said travel through the work zone will be merged into single eastbound and westbound lanes.

All intersection traffic will remain unaffected by this project. However, the city said minor traffic delays may occur in work zones.

Work is scheduled to be completed and all lanes reopened to traffic on Friday by 4 p.m.

The city also said that work is weather dependent and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather. They encourage all motorists to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible.

They also thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.