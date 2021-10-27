Boys & Girls Clubs receives candy donations to help kids celebrate Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association just recently donated hundreds of pounds of candy to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois to help children throughout the community celebrate Halloween.

Officials said the candy was provided by a host of Illinois manufacturing companies including Ferrara, The Ferrero Group, Haribo, Jelly Belly Candy Company, Primrose Candy, Kraft Heinz and Mondelez International.

“Manufacturers not only anchor our state’s economy, but they also anchor our communities. We are excited to do our part to ensure children in central Illinois have a safe and fun Halloween season, regardless of their economic background,” said President & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association Mark Denzler. “The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois is doing amazing work to help youth become responsible citizens and we look forward to a continued partnership.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois operates 17 sites in Springfield and Jacksonville, with plans to add five additional sites in the coming months. It provides character-building activities, academic programs and healthy activities for children from traditionally underserved backgrounds. Programming is geared toward delivering measurable outcomes that help children achieve success as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

“Our success depends on the support of our community, and we extend our sincere thank you to the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the businesses that worked together to spread some extra joy for our children this Halloween,” said CEO and Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois Tiffany Mathis.