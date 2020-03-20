Boys & Girls Club preparing packs of fun!

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Families in need during the global COVID-19 pandemic are able to get some help after the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur partnered with the Decatur Township Offices.

Volunteers are packing 250 “Fun Learning Bags” to support students. Since not all families have access to food or materials during times of crisis, each bag is designed to help students exercise their brains without the use of technology.







Books, snacks, drinks, jump ropes, games, educational worksheets, arts, crafts and personal hygiene items are just some of the surprises in store for those picking up a fun bag! Bags will be distributed next week, first to BGC member families, then others in the community.

Fun Learning Bag Distribution

Decatur Boys & Girls Club

859 North Jasper Street

10 am – 2 pm

Monday: BGC member families

Wednesday & Friday: Open to community