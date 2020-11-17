Boys & Girls Club closed until Jan. 15 because of rising COVID-19 cases

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur are closing down until early next year because of spiking coronavirus cases.
A press release from the club’s executive director says the safety and protection of their members is their number one priority.
“We are doing everything possible to keep our club members, staff and volunteers protected from the COVID-19 virus,” says the release.
The club will be closed until Jan. 15, 2021. During that time, club staff will thoroughly clean, disinfect, and restock sanitation supplies to prevent possible exposure to the virus.
The club says the closure will ensure all kids, staff, and volunteers will be safe when it reopens. It adds they will keep the community updated on any changes with their opening date.