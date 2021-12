SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois will host a food giveaway on Friday.

The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, with no registration and no financial eligibility requirement.

The giveaway starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, located at 300 South 15th Street in Springfield. The giveaway will last until all food available is given away.