BOT to consider tuition/fee increases

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Wednesday, the Board of Trustees received recommendations from administrators for new tuition, fees and housing rates for the 2020 – 21 academic year.

For the first time in six years, there would be an increase in tuition for in-state freshmen. The proposal will be considered at the board’s Thursday meeting. Students at UIUC and UIC would pay an additional 1.8 while UIS students would see a 1% increase. Officials say the adjustments are below the rates of inflation or cost of living.

Proposed tuition increases:

UIUC: +$218 to $12,254

UIC: +$192 to $10,776

UIS: +$97.50 to $9,502.60

Under the state’s guaranteed tuition law, costs for each successive incoming class remains fixed for four years. Tuition for several graduate, professional and online programs would rise slightly at all three universities, most by 2 percent or less.

UI President Tim Killeen says the increases allow the institution to recruit new faculty and retain those already on campus. He says enrollment outpacing faculty hiring forces larger class sizes potentially impacting student success.

Proposed fee increases:

UIUC: +$76 to $3,162 (2.5%)

UIC: +32 to $3,340 (1%)

UIS: $2,426 (unchanged)

Proposed room-and-board increases:

UIUC: $394 to $11,168 (3.65%)

UIC: $293 to $11,553 (2.6%)

UIS: $10,810 (unchanged)

Totals:

UIUC: $26,584

UIC: $25,669

UIS: $22,738.60

“Our faculty are the key reason for the quality of the academic programs available at our universities, and for the increasing numbers of students enrolling at our campuses,” Killeen said. “These increases in tuition will allow us to attract more innovative educators and researchers and reward those already here.”

The University of Illinois System is a world leader in research and discovery, and the largest educational institution in the state with more than 89,000 students, about 25,000 full-time equivalent faculty and staff, and universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield. The UI System awards more than 22,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees annually.