BOT to consider 4-year extension for Killeen

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — At its Thursday meeting, the UI Board of Trustees will consider extending President Tim Killeen’s contract by four years. Hired in 2015 under a five-year deal, Killeen’s contract expires at the end of June.

The proposed extension is the maximum number of years allowed under state law. During his tenure, the UI has seen record enrollment, the longest instate tuition freeze in five decades, plus new workforce and economic development initiatives.

Killeen’s annual compensation would increase for the first time to $835,000 from $700,000. It would rank him fifth among the 11 Big Ten presidents with multi-campus oversight.

Since Killeen took office, enrollment set annual records including more than 89,000 students last fall. Student costs have held steady because of a five-year tuition freeze for in-state students.

Two new pioneering initiatives Killeen helped create include the Discovery Partners Institute and the Illinois Innovation Network and are believed to have contributed to the UI’s rise in rankings of the country’s best by U.S. News & World Report.

Killeen had more than three decades of experience as an educator, researcher and administrator in public higher education before coming here, including vice chancellor for research and president of the Research Foundation at State University of New York; one of the country’s largest higher education systems.