Booming business causing traffic trouble?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Businesses at Carle at the Fields are opening their doors for the first time making the area a popular place for drivers.

But, some people worry all those cars might cause problems if something isn't done. There are some busy roads with residential areas and restaurants popping up.

Neighbors say they'd like to see drivers within the development slow down.

"It's awesome. I love it that we have another choice working at Carle at the Fields."

Business is booming on the southwest side of town. It means, more drivers.

"Generally, there's a lot of traffic, especially when people are coming in and out for lunch."

Some are concerned with I-57 being near the area; what it will mean for people driving in and out of town and if it will get congested.

"They don't really slow down too much."

Which is why they're asking for some changes.

"Stoplights, speed bumps, that'd probably be the best thing. You hit those going pretty fast, it'll definitely slow you down."

City leaders say traffic will become as heavy as the development will allow. They'll be making adjustments as they can such as possibly widening Staley Road at some point, but people just want drivers to be more cautious when inside the development.

"Just people being aware that this is out here and be respectful of everyone and slow down."

There aren't any plans to make Windsor Road wider. When IDOT built the bridge, it determined for the life of the bridge, it only warranted two lanes.

Curtis Road is already four lanes with a signal into Fields South Drive, so it's a way for people to get in and out in an efficient manner.