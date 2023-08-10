DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One of Decatur’s best-kept secrets is getting more exposure. Friends of The Decatur Public Library is replacing its annual book sale with expanded bookstore hours.

The recycled books are now being sold at the library throughout the week and the group said people are already taking full advantage. More than 2,500 books have been sold on their first day back after taking a year off.

“I have seen us grow so much and with that kind of response and also now that we’re going to have an actual really nice place inside the library, I really see a real future,” said Brenda Fleckenstein, Friends of the Library Vice President. “So I’m happy about that because this is a passion.”

Furniture and shelving are next for the new space. The bookshop is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and every second and fourth Saturday of the month.