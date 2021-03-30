Book box vending machines available with Effingham Public Library

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

The Effingham Public Library is using book box vending machines to serve the nearly 17,000 people in our county without access to public library services.

BOOK BOX VENDING

The Book Box Vending machine project was launched in September 2016 and is fueled by community members like you! Created with an initial grant from Better World Books, the Book Box is maintained by the staff and volunteers at the Effingham Public Library. The Book Box dispenses a curated selection of donated books, completely free of charge. No strings attached! We’re excited to see the project grow and hope to reciprocate the generosity of our community.

LOCATIONS:

Book Box #1 is located at Kirby Foods, 101 S Merchant Street, Effingham, Illinois

Book Box #2 is located at the Village Square Mall, 51 village square mall, Effingham, Illinois.