Bond set at $1.5 million for Champaign man accused of raping & threatening ex-girlfriend

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office said a man is accused of raping his ex-girlfriend over the weekend and is now being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Court records show Shemar Harris was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, among other charges. He pled not guilty on Monday.

State’s Attorney’s Office officials confirm that police were called to an apartment building along Colleen Drive Saturday. A woman reported she had broken up with Harris around a month ago, but when she came home Friday night she found him in her apartment. She told him she did not want to be with him. At that time, he had a gun in his pocket. The woman also told officers there was also a machete in her living room that she had never seen before.

There were children in the house at the time. The woman told officers Harris threatened to “put a sheet over her head” and kill her in front of the children.

The woman told officers she tried to leave several times throughout the night, but Harris would not comply. He is accused of hitting, strangling, and biting the woman as well as sexually assaulting her.

After the victim found a way to call police, officers found a bite mark on her hand as well as marks on her throat.

Police found Harris knocking on the door of another apartment in the building. He was hyperventilating and denied anything happened. He later told officers he had consensual sex with the woman.

Officers located a .38-caliber revolver wrapped in sweatpants in a trash can as well as a machete under a coach in the victim’s apartment.

Harris is expected back in court on January 4. He is currently being held at the Champaign County Jail.