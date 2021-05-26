Boil order issued for Mt. Zion

MT. ZION (WCIA) — The Village of Mt. Zion has issued a boil order after a water main break.
It’s expected to last until Friday, May 28, for the following addresses:
- Woodland Drive from Wildwood Drive south to Florian Avenue.
- Florian Avenue from Woodland Drive to Public Works Lane.
- Whitetail Circle
- Fawn Court
- Antler Drive
- Bucks Lair Court
- Wildwood Drive from Woodland Drive east to end of street.
- Ridgewood Court, Sherwood Court, Brentwood Court, Fleetwood Court & Oakcrest Court
People are being asked to bring water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. The water can still be using for bathing, washing, and other common uses.
