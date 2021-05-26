Boil order issued for Mt. Zion

MT. ZION (WCIA) — The Village of Mt. Zion has issued a boil order after a water main break.

It’s expected to last until Friday, May 28, for the following addresses:

Woodland Drive from Wildwood Drive south to Florian Avenue.

Florian Avenue from Woodland Drive to Public Works Lane.

Whitetail Circle

Fawn Court

Antler Drive

Bucks Lair Court

Wildwood Drive from Woodland Drive east to end of street.

Ridgewood Court, Sherwood Court, Brentwood Court, Fleetwood Court & Oakcrest Court

People are being asked to bring water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. The water can still be using for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

