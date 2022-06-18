VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – A boil water notice has been issued for the entire city of Villa Grove.

City Administrator Jacqualine Athey sent a notice stating that a large water main break has occurred and crews were working to restore service.

Residents should continue to boil their water before use by drinking or cooking.

This boil water notice includes the City of Villa Grove and the Deer Lake Subdivision, but not for the Village of Camargo.

In a statement on Facebook, the Village of Camargo has asked residents to conserve water, but boiling water prior to consumption was not required.