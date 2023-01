SAYBROOK, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Saybrook is under a boil order until further notice, city officials said.

The boil order is being put in place due to a water main break in the village. It is only affecting the area of South Harper Street West to S&F Welding Shop

City officials said that if a house’s water is shut off during this time, it will be under the boil order. Houses with water running as normal do not have to boil water for consumption.