MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Villages of Oreana and Forsyth are on a boil order until further notice.

Officials said due to a pump failure in Forsyth, residents of the Villages of Oreana and Forsyth are currently receiving water from Decatur.

According to officials, the boil order is required due to the process of connecting the Forsyth-Oreana distribution system to the City of Decatur distribution system.