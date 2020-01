In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2019 and released by the U.S. Air Force, A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules approaches for landing at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya. The al-Shabab extremist group said Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 that it has attacked the Camp Simba military base used by U.S. and Kenyan troops in coastal Kenya, while Kenya’s military says the attempted pre-dawn breach was repulsed and at least four attackers were killed. (Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer/U.S. Air Force via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — The remains of a suburban Chicago soldier, killed in an attack on a Kenyan military base, arrived at O’Hare International Airport Wednesday.

Army Specialist Henry Mayfield, Jr., of Hazel Crest, was killed January 4. A procession traveled from the airport, past his high school, then to a Chicago funeral home.

Pentagon officials say two defense department contractors were also killed in the attack. Al-Shabab, based in neighboring Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack.