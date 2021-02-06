Body of missing veteran found

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The body of missing 42-year-old Army veteran Justin Marcinko was found near I-74 in Danville on Friday afternoon.

The family of Justin Marcinko first reported him missing on Wednesday through social media and to the Covington Indiana Police Department.

In a Facebook post, Marcinko’s sister Rachel said that he was driving a rented car from Convington, Indiana to Chicago when he went missing. She also said that Marcinko, a veteran, suffered from PTSD.

Marcinko’s loved ones said that he was selfless. Debbi Haymaker, a classmate of Marcinko’s said that he was selfless and “would give you the shirt off his back.”

As police continue to investigate his death, those who knew Marcinko have taken to social media to share happy memories and send love and support to his family.

There will be a service for friends and family Sunday, February 7th at 11am.

Justin Marcinko was loved by many, and he will be greatly missed.

Thank you to all those who have served.

For more information on services for veterans, visit the Department of Veterans Affairs website.