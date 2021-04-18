Body of missing man recovered from Wabash River

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — Police say they have located the body of a Danville man after his boat was found overturned Friday morning in the Wabash River.

A press release from Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps says Indiana Conservation Officers found the man around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The sheriff says he was found dead in the water, adding the man was discovered not too far from where his boat was.

Phelps says he was identified as 64-year-old Terry Evans. His family has been notified.

Crews were called out to the scene around 2:40 p.m. Friday after fishing equipment and an overturned boat were found floating down the Wabash River behind the Duke Energy power plant. That’s southeast of Cayuga, Ind.

Indiana Conservation Officers, the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the Cayuga Town Marshal’s Office, Cayuga Fire and Rescue, Clinton City Water Rescue, and Illiana EMS assisted with the response.