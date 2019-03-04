Body found in truck at distribution center Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A body was found inside a semi truck earlier Monday.

It happened at the W. Newell Food Service Distribution facility on Apollo Drive.

The person was dead when police arrived. Officials are still investigating, but right now, they don't think it was suspicious.

An employee says the person was a driver with Domino Trucking and didn't work for the Newell company.

The coroner has not yet released a name.