Body found in truck at distribution center

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 04:28 PM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 05:50 PM CST

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A body was found inside a semi truck earlier Monday.

It happened at the W. Newell Food Service Distribution facility on Apollo Drive.

The person was dead when police arrived. Officials are still investigating, but right now, they don't think it was suspicious.

An employee says the person was a driver with Domino Trucking and didn't work for the Newell company.

The coroner has not yet released a name.

