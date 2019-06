SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — We now know the name of the woman whose body was found in Lake Springfield Saturday afternoon.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 78-year-old Doris Huang, of Springfield.

Officers found her remains by the lake’s shore around 3:00 Saturday afternoon, near the fishing area off of Wildlife Road.

The cause of death is still pending, but officials do not suspect foul play.

Police continue to investigate.