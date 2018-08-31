Body found believed to be that of Jens "Jay" Yambert

COLORADO (WCIA) -- Park Police believe they have found the body of 60-year-old Jay Yambert, of Urbana.

Yambert was hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park. He was last seen Monday morning.

Yambert's family released a statement below:

It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jay Yambert. Jay’s family was informed this afternoon that searchers had found a person they believed to be Jay in an area of Long’s Peak that was not immediately accessible. Weather and slope conditions did not allow rescuers to immediately get to Jay. Once they were able to safely move to him, they confirmed Jay had died. The preliminary indication is that Jay died as a result of a fall. Jay’s family is devastated by the news of Jay’s death, but are thankful for the efforts of all the searchers and rescue personnel who have spent the last several days risking their own safety looking for Jay. The immediate family once again expresses their sincere gratitude for the prayers and support they have felt from family, friends, co-workers, and others across the country. The family continues to ask for privacy as they grieve. Information regarding services and other arrangements will be announced at a later time.

The full release from Rocky Mountain National Park is below:

This morning, Friday , August 31, a body was found by Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue ground team members west of Keplinger’s Couloir at 12,600 feet in elevation, in extremely steep, rugged terrain. Boulder County Coroner’s office will not release positive identification until completion of an autopsy. However, it is believed that the body is that of Jens “Jay” Yambert, 60, of Urbana, Illinois.

Based on this afternoon’s weather and erratic winds, rangers will be staying in the area overnight and an investigation will take place tomorrow. Recovery efforts will also begin tomorrow. Due to the extended weather forecast for high elevations, it is unknown when complete recovery efforts will take place. Once the investigation and recovery is complete more details will be released. Until then, no further information is available.

On Tuesday, August 28, Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified by a family member that Jens “Jay” Yambert, 60, of Urbana, Illinois, was overdue. Yambert is believed to have started from the Longs Peak Trailhead at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 26. His rental car was found at the trailhead Tuesday night after park staff were notified by his family that he was overdue. It was unknown what Yambert’s planned destination or route was. After learning about the search for Yambert, park staff heard from visitors who saw Yambert on Monday morning, August 27, along the Keyhole Route. Visitors indicated that the weather was poor with ice, sleet, rain, and strong winds.