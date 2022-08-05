MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras.

Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard.

She said she is not surprised. “We live out in the country, so I expect these animals.”

“The most important thing is to keep an eye on your small pets, and have them vaccinated. If they come into contact with wildlife, and get hurt, the case will be evaulted by vet and animal control,” said Macon County Animal Control Manager Amanda Fischer.

“Especially in a rural area, even in a secure fence, birds can swoop down to pick up animals.”

The main concern is the potential of rabies from wildlife. “Do not approach and do not feed. And if you see any hurt wildlife, give Macon County Animal Control a call, or your local agency.”