URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Boat rentals are back at Crystal Lake Park.

The Urbana Park District is offering row boat, paddle boat, kayak and canoe rentals. Those are for spring and summer.

Rental schedules are as follows:

May 1 – 30: 12 – 7 p.m. on Saturdays & Sundays

June 3 – August 8: 12 – 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

August 14 – September 5: 12 – 7 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays (Open Labor Day)

Officials said boat rentals are open on Memorial Day and Independence Day.

