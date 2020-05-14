Board votes to harvest geese

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For more than a decade, the Urbana Park District has tried to do something about the geese at Crystal Lake Park. It says their population is nearing 100, and this week the board approved a plan to cull the herd.

It is through a charity harvest, meaning the USDA will come in, collect the excess geese, and euthanize them. They have tried to keep them away with chemicals in the grass, coyote decoys, and even putting oil on their eggs so they will not hatch.

The park district says they have followed every recommendation from IDNR and the USDA. They know the decision is upsetting for a lot of people, but it is not one they made lightly.

“I want them to understand that it was done with a lot of deliberation, a lot of thought, and really paying attention to the science of what was going on,” says Board Vice President Nancy Delcomyn. “And as the last resort, not the first.”

Some of the reasons they want fewer animals in the park are complaints about aggressive geese and the large amount of poop poisoning parts of the lake. In the end, they hope to drop the population to between 10 and 20.

It will happen when their wings are molting and they are not able to fly. They typically happens in early July. After the geese are euthanized, the USDA will donated the meat to food pantries.