CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After nearly a year of negotiations, the Champaign Board of Education unanimously ratified an agreement with the Champaign Federation of Teachers union during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. The ratification ruled out a strike that’s been looming over the district for months.

Compromises were made on both sides along the way, mostly about the district’s push for an elongated school day for elementary students.

The board changed altered its proposal to the union in late March, reducing the additional 50 minutes in the school day for students to 45 minutes, and the time added to teachers’ workdays was cut down from 35 minutes to 15 extra minutes starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

The final agreement has not been made public as of Monday night, but board members said it was updated to 25 minutes of additional class instruction and 5 minutes more for teacher planning.

Union leadership has been open to some added time but wanted some say in how it’s used.

The school board pointed to other elementary schools in the area with longer days in justifying its contract proposal. Although, about half of those examples are private schools.

Elementary school bell times according to a negotiations FAQ page on Champaign Unit 4 School District’s website.

The district also says its proposals have been guided by a 2020 needs assessment that found significant outcome gaps for Black students compared to their white peers.

Champaign schools paid consulting firm FourPoint Education Partners $527,700 over two years for that assessment.

Reporters obtained a copy of it and a five-year strategic plan for improvement that the district created in response. Nothing in the documents, including recommendations from FourPoint, mentions extending the school day.

The ratified contract offer from the board says an advisory council to recommend ideas to improve and equalize education going forward will be created immediately.

Union co-president Mike Sitch says 700 of their 850 members took part in the initial vote last week.

24% voted against the latest agreement. Sources close to the matter tell us the ‘no’s came primarily from elementary teachers, the ones whose workdays will be extended.

The board added an additional $2,500 per year raise to the agreement for elementary school teachers. That will be on top of the annual 4.25% increase for all teachers.

The contract between the board and union is effective through June 30, 2025.