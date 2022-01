URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana High School Board of Education approved on Tuesday the implementation of metal detectors for the high school.

The board voted 6 to 1 to bring a special kind of metal detector at the school. The detectors are specifically designed for weapons detection as opposed to detecting cell phones and keys.

Surveys among students and staff showed a majority of them wanted something to be done to increase security at the school.