Board members approve new principal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Unit 4 School Board approved a new principal for Garden Hills Academy. Dr. Asia Fuller Hamilton has been with the district for 20 years.
Here is part of the district’s news release:
Dr. Fuller Hamilton assumes the role of principal at Garden Hills Academy after recently serving as a teacher in Unit 4 at Carrie Busey Elementary and Booker T. Washington STEM Academy. She began her career in the District in 2000 as a Social Studies and Language Arts teacher at Jefferson Middle School. After six years of teaching, Dr. Fuller Hamilton served as Jefferson’s Dean of Students and Associate Principal. From Aug. 2009 through June 2014, she was Principal at BTW before taking an approved two-year leave of absence to pursue her doctorate. Dr. Fuller Hamilton resumed teaching at Carrie Busey in Aug. 2016 before moving to BTW.
Dr. Fuller Hamilton holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Southern Illinois University (1999). She earned both her Master of Education in Educational Organization and Leadership (2007) and her Doctorate in Educational Policy, Organization and Leadership with a concentration in Educational Administration and Leadership (2007) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.Unit 4