Board members approve new principal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The health care workers dealing most directly with COVID-19 patients are not just doctors and nurses. They are also respiratory care therapists, trained specifically for helping patients breathe.

"It's a little surreal right now, being in the last few weeks of the program and all of a sudden there's a pandemic that's tailored specifically for respiratory," said Megan Metcalf, a Parkland Respiratory Care student. It was long before the COVID-19 outbreak that she knew this was her niche. "My mom has asthma, my brother has chronic bronchitis. He was on a ventilator when he was a baby, so I already kind of knew about the program, about respiratory in general." She will graduate in May, hoping to immediately join the ranks of program alums like Brianne Condi.