Use of Force Review Board member resigns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A citizen member of the Champaign Use of Force Review Board is resigning, and he says it is because he wants different perspectives represented on the board.

Kenton Elmore says the six citizen members are all white. They took their positions in 2017. In his resignation, he recommended to the police department they hire someone from the black community. After listening and learning over the past few months, Elmore thinks someone with different expiriences should be represented.

“Bringing all those perspectives to the table is crucial, and I can’t provide it,” says Elmore. If I could, then maybe I would have considered staying on the board. But I can’t. I want them to hear what it is that I don’t know.”

Elmore says he has gotten a positive response from the police department about his decision, but he only made a recommendation. It is up to them to find his replacement.